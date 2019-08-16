As Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Share Value Declined, Hood River Capital Management Decreased by $1.22 Million Its Position; Parnassus Investments Has Upped Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $11.40 Million

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2.30M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.17 million, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $73.03. About 4.89M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – Washington orders Qualcomm delay; 05/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Be Deposed In Qualcomm Lawsuit — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Qualcomm Rises on New $10 Billion Buyback Plan — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Qualcomm; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Treasury Letter Slams Broadcom for Cost-Cutting Approach — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom promises to make the US the ‘global leader’ in 5G if Qualcomm merger goes through; 06/03/2018 – Treasury cites national security and competition for 5G as risks in Qualcomm-Broadcom tie-up; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm chief says 5G will put China telecoms groups on top

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 38,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.48M, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $29.4. About 265,720 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 21/04/2018 – Bolivia to invest in billion-dollar lithium deal with ACI Systems; 16/05/2018 – Next Phase of Digital Disruption Arrives on the Rails of Real-Time, Per New Report from ACI Worldwide, KPMG and Vocalink; 30/04/2018 – Nearly 80 Percent of Banks Expect Real-Time Payments and Open Banking Will Drive Payments Transformation Over Time; 14/05/2018 – Nearly 8 out of 10 Merchants Globally Believe Real-Time Payments Will Replace the Use of Cards Over Time; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACI Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACIW); 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q New Bookings $215M; 22/03/2018 – ACI WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHANGHAI-BASED BANK CARD COMPANY UNIONPAY INTERNATIONAL; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank Executives in New ASEAN Benchmark Data; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees 2Q Rev $230M-$240M; 10/04/2018 – MRSS India Wins Multi-year ACI-ASQ Survey at 20 Airports Across India

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy Pfd 6.00 Percent Due 01/15/2021 by 15,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.62M shares, and cut its stake in Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset Management invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated reported 5,359 shares. Davenport Ltd Liability Co invested in 22,608 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Money Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 28,790 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Tctc Ltd Liability invested in 0.7% or 225,793 shares. Hightower Trust Serv Lta stated it has 0.19% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mckinley Carter Wealth Services has invested 0.13% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Osher Van De Voorde Management reported 4% stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co reported 20,564 shares stake. Captrust Advisors accumulated 0.23% or 98,220 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs reported 0.12% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd Liability Company invested in 85,342 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Co invested in 42,256 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bryn Mawr Trust reported 0.31% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 22,092 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Capital Mgmt LP reported 53,756 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 304,791 shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership owns 10,762 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 8,723 shares. 34,955 were accumulated by Cornercap Counsel. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 17,644 shares. Fiera Cap Corp stated it has 1.35 million shares. Amer Capital has invested 0.61% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com has invested 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). 11,104 are owned by Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Element Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 7,242 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Ltd accumulated 0.8% or 2.47 million shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 45,969 shares. Horrell Capital Management Incorporated reported 5,232 shares. Prelude Cap Lc reported 241 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 131,707 shares to 480,305 shares, valued at $27.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanger Inc (NYSE:HGR) by 148,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 755,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Lhc Group Llc (NASDAQ:LHCG).