As Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding; Goodman Financial Decreased Under Armour (UA) Holding by $490,250 as Share Value Rose

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Under Armour (UA) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 19,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The institutional investor held 285,310 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.23 million, down from 304,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Under Armour for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.79. About 1.43M shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 181,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 752,384 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.84M, down from 933,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 345,496 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 20/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Lower Debit Card Costs for Avid Acceptance; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank Executives in New ASEAN Benchmark Data; 22/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Launches Coding for Girls Camp in the UK; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA of $255M-$270M; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ACI WORLDWIDE INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 60-Mo Backlog Increased to $4.4B; 08/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Worldwide Launch Suite of Processing Solutions with Fraud Monitoring Capabilities for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 45.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.22 per share. ACIW’s profit will be $14.01 million for 63.92 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 140.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.91, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold ACIW shares while 89 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 112.09 million shares or 1.06% less from 113.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal & General Gru Pcl has invested 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). State Street holds 0.01% or 3.97M shares. Waddell And Reed stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Invesco owns 773,954 shares. Captrust Advsr accumulated 57 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated holds 141,900 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Geode Management Limited Liability holds 1.46M shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 106,877 shares. Bb&T Corporation reported 9,714 shares. Rice Hall James Assoc Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). 2,000 are owned by Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Fred Alger has invested 0.18% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 0% or 1,282 shares.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 86,632 shares to 481,295 shares, valued at $17.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 79,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 748,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Real-Time Payments is a Key Driver of Innovation for Majority of Banks Globally, Study by Ovum and ACI Worldwide Reveals – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fiserv: An Interesting Growth Play With Further Upside From First Data Integration – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Banks and Fintechs Are Global Leaders in Payments Innovation, Study by ACI Worldwide and Ovum Reveals – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ACI Worldwide to Highlight Real-Time Payments, Open Banking and Cloud Capabilities at SIBOS 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.