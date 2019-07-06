As Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Market Value Rose, Fiera Capital Cut Its Position; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Market Valuation Rose While Sir Capital Management LP Raised Its Holding

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 94,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.52M, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.86. About 412,269 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 39.32% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 22/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Launches Coding for Girls Camp in the UK; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments; 21/05/2018 – Jones Lang at ACI Developing Onshore Wind Farms Summit Jun 20; 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-COPERNICUS GROUP) CLINICAL SERVICES UNIT BUYS ACI; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 09/04/2018 – One in Five Organizations has Experienced Payments Data Theft Over the Past 12 Months; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC BMRB.L – CONTINUE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ACI AS CO BELIEVES THERE STILL REMAINS PROSPECT THAT ACI WILL COMPLY WITH REQUIREMENTS; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q New Bookings $215M; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC – “SEVERELY DISAPPOINTED WITH LACK OF PERFORMANCE BY ACI UNDER TERMS OF FACILITY AGREEMENT IT ENTERED INTO WITH BMR ON 23 SEPTEMBER 2016”

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 1614.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 666,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 707,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.46 million, up from 41,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.64. About 3.68 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.19 EPS, down 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% EPS growth.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 109,072 shares to 706,608 shares, valued at $9.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 3,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 78,742 shares to 164,729 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 65,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,927 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.