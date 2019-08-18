As Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Market Value Declined, Weitz Investment Management Cut by $3.36 Million Its Holding; Allen Operations Has Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Allen Operations Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 200.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Operations Llc bought 4,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,683 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $788,000, up from 2,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Operations Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 32.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 105,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23 million, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $29.39. About 683,085 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 22/03/2018 – UnionPay International Forges Major Strategic Alliance with ACI Worldwide to Grow Global Footprint; 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Rev $209.3M; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in ACI Worldwide; 13/03/2018 – DBS Drives Digital Transformation in Asia-Pacific with ACI Worldwide; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank Executives in New ASEAN Benchmark Data; 30/04/2018 – Nearly 80 Percent of Banks Expect Real-Time Payments and Open Banking Will Drive Payments Transformation Over Time; 25/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Spotlights Real-Time Payments and Open Banking at NACHA PAYMENTS 2018; 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group) Clinical Services Division Acquires ACI Clinical; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Llc Pa has 2.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Perkins Coie Company holds 4.34% or 79,174 shares. Advsr Capital Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dock Street Asset Management Inc holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 30,127 shares. 208,622 were reported by Patten And Patten Tn. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora holds 78,778 shares. Lathrop Inv Mngmt Corp, Arkansas-based fund reported 168,957 shares. Capital Guardian has 970,568 shares. Donaldson Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 3.84% or 365,961 shares. New York-based Tiedemann Advsr Llc has invested 0.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pittenger Anderson Inc reported 128,807 shares stake. Haverford Fincl, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 82,033 shares. Cap Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.63% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 92,111 shares. Scharf Invests Limited invested in 1.51 million shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 9.17M shares.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 13,175 shares to 255,000 shares, valued at $26.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Redwood Tr Inc (NYSE:RWT) by 639,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Black Knight Inc.