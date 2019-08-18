As Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Weitz Investment Management Has Cut Position by $3.36 Million; As Amerco (UHAL) Share Price Rose, Indaba Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake by $1.88 Million

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 5,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The hedge fund held 67,718 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.16M, down from 72,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $349.35. About 45,407 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 22/05/2018 – U-Haul at Lee Road Closing after 41 Years; 27/05/2018 – U-Haul Company of Mississippi Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage Ahead of Subtropical Storm Alberto; 05/04/2018 – Amerco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, Ml; 06/03/2018 – AMERCO FILES FOR FIXED RATE SECURED NOTES SERIES UP TO $4.38B; 16/05/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Newest Company-Owned Facility in Southern Louisiana; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO DECLARES 50C/SHRS SPECIAL CASH DIV; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, MI; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C; 11/04/2018 – U-Haul to Showcase Company’s Newest Self-Storage Facility in Waco

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 32.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 105,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23 million, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $29.39. About 573,390 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 23/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Unveils ACI Case Management Powered by i-Sight; 22/03/2018 – ACI WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHANGHAI-BASED BANK CARD COMPANY UNIONPAY INTERNATIONAL; 05/05/2018 – Drug&DeviceLaw: Shameless Plug: ACI’s and HP’s Legal, Regulatory, and Business Conference on 3D Printing + Discount Code for; 13/03/2018 – DBS Drives Digital Transformation in Asia-Pacific with ACI Worldwide; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 60-Mo Backlog Increased to $4.4B; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC – “SEVERELY DISAPPOINTED WITH LACK OF PERFORMANCE BY ACI UNDER TERMS OF FACILITY AGREEMENT IT ENTERED INTO WITH BMR ON 23 SEPTEMBER 2016”; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 10/04/2018 – MRSS India Wins Multi-year ACI-ASQ Survey at 20 Airports Across India

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilen Investment Mngmt has 9.93% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 35,791 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Punch Associate holds 0.6% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 18,950 shares. Yorktown Management & Rech Incorporated accumulated 0.11% or 900 shares. Brandes Invest Partners Limited Partnership holds 0.19% or 22,470 shares. Boston Prtnrs reported 8,140 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Leisure Capital Management holds 1,629 shares. Janney Mgmt Limited stated it has 1,009 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech stated it has 580 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Co invested in 4,361 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 1,524 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 0.32% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 11,102 shares. Moreover, Voya Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 1,378 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 5,389 shares.

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77M and $490.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Mta Reit by 504,650 shares to 3.43 million shares, valued at $22.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exantas Cap Corp by 386,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 949,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc.

More notable recent AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AMERCO Announces Thirteenth Annual Virtual Analyst and Investor Meeting – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AMERCO Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Release and Investor Webcast – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At AMERCOâ€™s (NASDAQ:UHAL) 5.7% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amerco: Margin Expansion Catalysts – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AMERCO’s (UHAL) Management Discusses Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther reported 817,308 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Bb&T holds 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) or 10,341 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0.01% or 261,099 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research holds 0% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 9,410 shares. Moreover, Prelude Ltd has 0% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 241 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com has 0.01% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 13,379 shares. Prudential Financial invested in 120,157 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 7,726 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 8,751 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.04% or 3.06M shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 41,450 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 1.07 million shares or 0.22% of the stock. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.56M shares.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 75,150 shares to 185,150 shares, valued at $17.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 227,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Black Knight Inc.