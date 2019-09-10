As Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Raised Position; Peak Asset Management Cut Its Discovery (DISCK) Holding as Shares Declined

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 57.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 12,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 9,402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 22,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.61% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $26.69. About 2.44M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 75,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 4.76M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.30M, up from 4.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 570,198 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA of $255M-$270M; 04/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Highlight the Future of Campus Commerce at Ellucian Live 2018; 25/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Spotlights Real-Time Payments and Open Banking at NACHA PAYMENTS 2018; 21/04/2018 – Bolivia to invest in billion-dollar lithium deal with ACI Systems; 15/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Highlight Future of Payments at Exchange 2018; 20/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Lower Debit Card Costs for Avid Acceptance; 23/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Unveils ACI Case Management Powered by i-Sight; 06/03/2018 ACI World Announces the World’s Top Airports for Customer Experience in 2017

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 40,635 shares to 495,886 shares, valued at $37.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 671,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Kaman Corp (NYSE:KAMN).

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ACI Empowers Everlink to Launch New Machine Learning Fraud Management Solution – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Nichols College Selects ACI Worldwide to Simplify Student Payments – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s why ACI Worldwide, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is ACI Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl holds 120,157 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 99,127 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Menta Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Cwm Lc reported 18 shares. Horrell Cap Inc accumulated 5,232 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel owns 34,955 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Psagot Inv House owns 6,500 shares. Millrace Asset Group owns 87,088 shares for 2.42% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 26,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0.01% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Alphaone Inv accumulated 0.05% or 2,337 shares. Cornerstone Inc invested in 0% or 1,282 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 75,194 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.01% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Copper Rock Cap Ptnrs Lc holds 2.19% or 933,465 shares.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 29,102 shares to 100,413 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 6,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).