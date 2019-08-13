As Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Market Value Declined, Holder P2 Capital Partners Trimmed Stake; Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Holding in Sony (SNE) Has Cut as Market Valuation Rose

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 224,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 1.57 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.74 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 865,440 shares traded or 21.38% up from the average. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 10/04/2018 – MRSS India Wins Multi-year ACI-ASQ Survey at 20 Airports Across India; 23/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Nearly 8 out of 10 Merchants Globally Believe Real-Time Payments Will Replace the Use of Cards Over Time; 04/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Highlight the Future of Campus Commerce at Ellucian Live 2018; 13/03/2018 – DBS Drives Digital Transformation in Asia-Pacific with ACI Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Spotlights Real-Time Payments and Open Banking at NACHA PAYMENTS 2018; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC BMRB.L – CONTINUE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ACI AS CO BELIEVES THERE STILL REMAINS PROSPECT THAT ACI WILL COMPLY WITH REQUIREMENTS; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 22/03/2018 – ACI WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHANGHAI-BASED BANK CARD COMPANY UNIONPAY INTERNATIONAL

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 54.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 657,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 558,171 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.58 million, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $55.6. About 487,911 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 27/04/2018 – SONY 6758.T 2017/18 GROUP (SEC) PRETAX PROFIT 699.05 BLN YEN (+177.8 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 735.00 BLN YEN (+5.1 %); 05/04/2018 – JAPAN FSA TO HAVE CONDUCTED ON-SITE PROBE OF SONY LIFE: SANKEI; 22/05/2018 – Sony shifts mode to take […]; 28/03/2018 – Billboard: Pharrell Williams Extends His Worldwide Deal With Sony/ATV Music Publishing; 20/04/2018 – FORTUNE: Breaking Bud brewer responds to Sony lawsuit; 13/04/2018 – Variety: Sony Honchos Rally the Troops at All-Hands Meeting; 16/05/2018 – FUJIFILM Corporation vs Sony Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/16/2018; 21/05/2018 – SONY TARGETS AT LEAST 10% ROE IN MID-TERM PLAN; 01/05/2018 – Esa-Pekka Salonen: The Complete Sony Recordings Available May 4, 2018 From Sony Classical; 21/05/2018 – SONY SAYS VALUATION OF EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING NOT REFLECTED YET IN THIS FY PROFIT OUTLOOK

More notable recent Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Buy Blizzard Stock – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sony Has Strong Growth Drivers Across Its Divisions – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sony News: Why SNE Stock Is Spiking Today – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VC Deals: IAC Taking $250M Car-Share Stake – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sponsors Capitalize on eSport’s Vast Fanbase – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 125,929 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $76.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL) by 232,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC).