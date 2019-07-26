As Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) Shares Rose, Mak Capital One Has Raised Its Holding by $3.48 Million; Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Lifted Stake in Oracle (ORCL) by $383,667 as Stock Price Rose

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 7,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 174,485 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37M, up from 167,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $58.41. About 3.31M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 30/04/2018 – Brazilian Footwear Retailer Paquetá Shoes Creates Competitive Differentiation with Inventory Insights; 10/05/2018 – Monster Announces Scott Gutz As Chief Executive Officer; 17/04/2018 – Deloitte named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Enables Businesses to Launch an Online Store Within 30 Days; 10/04/2018 – Triax Technologies Teams with Oracle Construction and Engineering to Enhance Construction Safety, Productivity; 27/03/2018 – Ruling Revives Oracle Claims That Google Infringed Java Copyrights; 23/04/2018 – Bronto Makes Product Recommendations Personal Across Channels; 21/03/2018 – Ithaca College Selects Oracle HCM Cloud to Optimize Staff and Faculty Engagement for Enhanced Student Success

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 1.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 29.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.93M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51M, up from 5.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $631.20M market cap company. The stock increased 15.48% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 11.59M shares traded or 808.39% up from the average. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has declined 15.04% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Achillion; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Achillion; 18/05/2018 – Achillion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners Buys New 2.7% Position in Achillion; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals: Milind S. Deshpande Stepping Down as CEO, Will Continue as Consultant to Compan; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Achillion; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals Appoints Joseph Truitt CEO; 07/05/2018 – Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $943.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited Com by 2,887 shares to 26,748 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 23,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,010 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

