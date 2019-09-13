As Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN) Market Value Rose, Holder Acadian Asset Management Has Cut Stake; Consolidated Edison (ED) Holder Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Lifted Holding

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACHN) by 94.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 262,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 51.55% . The institutional investor held 15,914 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43,000, down from 278,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $557.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.99. About 795,939 shares traded. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has risen 66.42% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $308.4M; 09/05/2018 – Achillion Short-Interest Ratio Rises 53% to 12 Days; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION SAYS JOSEPH TRUITT NAMED CEO; 10/04/2018 Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners Buys New 2.7% Position in Achillion; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Achillion; 07/05/2018 – Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHN); 15/05/2018 – Sarissa Adds Shire, Cuts Achillion: 13F

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 13,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.33M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.37M, up from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $90.19. About 1.67M shares traded or 2.96% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $20.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meridian Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 230,299 shares to 320,309 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd (NYSE:XIN) by 295,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 582,074 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTH).

Analysts await Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.15 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% negative EPS growth.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $157,313 activity. Muccilo Robert bought $1,984 worth of stock or 23 shares. 24 shares were bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D, worth $2,070. 49 shares were bought by Sanchez Robert, worth $4,334 on Sunday, June 30. McAvoy John bought $2,358 worth of stock. The insider Shukla Saumil P bought $4,334. On Wednesday, July 31 de la Bastide Lore bought $349 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 4 shares.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $121.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU) by 1,798 shares to 16,991 shares, valued at $6.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Risk Managed Div Equity Income (ETJ) by 217,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,301 shares, and cut its stake in Nbt Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NBTB).

