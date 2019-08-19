As Accuray (ARAY) Shares Rose, Holder Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Lowered by $461,200 Its Holding; Bender Robert & Associates Upped Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $587,299

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Accuray Inc (ARAY) by 65.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 115,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The institutional investor held 60,600 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $289,000, down from 175,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Accuray Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.63M market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.87. About 11,357 shares traded. Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) has risen 10.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ARAY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Accuray Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARAY); 30/04/2018 – Accuray 3Q Loss/Shr 10c; 27/03/2018 Erasmus MC Completes First Step in the Evolution of Online Adaptive Radiation Therapy with the CyberKnife® System; 30/04/2018 – ACCURAY 3Q LOSS/SHR 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5.0C; 28/03/2018 – ACCURAY INC – SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH APOLLO HOSPITALS GROUP IN CHENNAI AND NEW DELHI, INDIA, FOR ACQUISITION OF TWO RADIXACT SYSTEMS; 28/03/2018 – Apollo Hospitals In India To Acquire Two Accuray Radixact(R) Systems ARAY; 30/05/2018 – New Studies Show the Accuray TomoTherapy® System Provides Greater Precision, Excellent Clinical Outcomes in Patients Undergoing Total Body lrradiation; 30/05/2018 – New Studies Show the Accuray TomoTherapy® System Provides Greater Precision, Excellent Clinical Outcomes in Patients Undergoin; 28/03/2018 – Apollo Hospitals in India to Acquire Two Accuray Radixact® Systems; 09/05/2018 – Mercy Advances Cancer Care in Missouri with Multi-System, Multi-Hospital Agreement for Accuray Radiation Therapy Systems

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 3,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,369 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $163.9. About 702,766 shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership has 1.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 11,495 shares. 1,451 were accumulated by Allen Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com owns 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,894 shares. Moreover, Court Place Ltd has 0.19% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,598 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Zevenbergen Capital Invs Ltd holds 576,555 shares or 3.67% of its portfolio. Laurion Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 500 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Llc stated it has 701 shares. Moreover, Crestwood Advsrs Grp Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,141 shares. Moreover, Qci Asset Mngmt Ny has 1.3% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Beck Management Ltd Co holds 2.5% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 29,100 shares. New York-based Guardian Life Co Of America has invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). First Citizens Comml Bank And Trust holds 8,911 shares. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.11% or 10,321 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Plc reported 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold ARAY shares while 30 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 67.32 million shares or 0.88% more from 66.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Cap Lc holds 0% or 387 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) for 300,682 shares. Magnetar Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 13,646 shares or 0% of the stock. Menlo Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 10,000 shares. Systematic Finance Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) for 260,125 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) stated it has 2,419 shares. Bailard owns 21,300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares, New York-based fund reported 13,155 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 553,195 shares. Spark Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 383,800 shares. The Illinois-based First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY). Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 3,534 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Services Group Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 91 shares. Heartland Advsr Inc has 3.44 million shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can accumulated 32,118 shares or 0% of the stock.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 215,004 shares to 827,700 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 946,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX).