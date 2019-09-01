As Accuray (ARAY) Share Value Rose, Acadian Asset Management Boosted Its Stake by $2.42 Million; Marriott Intl New (MAR) Stock Rose While Lincoln Capital Lifted Its Holding

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Accuray Inc (ARAY) by 429.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 605,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The institutional investor held 746,860 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 141,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Accuray Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.92M market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.68. About 300,855 shares traded. Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) has risen 10.40% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ARAY News: 30/04/2018 – ACCURAY 3Q REV. $99.8M; 27/03/2018 Erasmus MC Completes First Step in the Evolution of Online Adaptive Radiation Therapy with the CyberKnife® System; 30/04/2018 – ACCURAY 3Q LOSS/SHR 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5.0C; 30/05/2018 – New Studies Show the Accuray TomoTherapy® System Provides Greater Precision, Excellent Clinical Outcomes in Patients Undergoin; 21/04/2018 – DJ Accuray Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARAY); 30/04/2018 – Accuray 3Q Loss/Shr 10c; 09/05/2018 – Mercy Advances Cancer Care in Missouri with Multi-System, Multi-Hospital Agreement for Accuray Radiation Therapy Systems; 15/05/2018 – Accuray Unveils New Company Website Reflecting Industry-Leading Patient-First Cancer Treatment Innovation and Care; 24/04/2018 – South Florida Radiation Oncology Treats First Cancer Patients Using Its New CyberKnife® M6™ System; 04/05/2018 – Accuray Incorporated Reports Inducement Awards Under NASDAQ Listing Rules

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 101.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 3,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 6,467 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, up from 3,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $126.06. About 1.88M shares traded or 17.36% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 16/04/2018 – Black Sea bank, Bulgaria’s Postbank to fund Sofia’s first Marriott; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Net $398M; 05/03/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Marriott; 06/03/2018 – MARRIOTT IS SAID TO MOVE PAID MEDIA BUSINESS TO PUBLICIS: AXIOS; 16/05/2018 – The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel Honored with the Inaugural Innovation Stars of the Industry Award; 06/03/2018 – Marriott Intl Appoints Publicis Groupe’s SapientRazorfish and Spark Foundry for Global Media Duties; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, MARRIOTT EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 2 TO 3 PERCENT IN NORTH AMERICA; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS QUITE OPTIMISTIC THAT HOME SHARING IN LONDON WILL GO WELL, IF IT DOES, WILL LOOK AT EXTENDING THAT TO OTHER CITIES – CONF CALL

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Systemax Inc (NYSE:SYX) by 58,977 shares to 173,145 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 17,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.15 million shares, and cut its stake in New Media Invt Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold ARAY shares while 30 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 67.32 million shares or 0.88% more from 66.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise has 114,597 shares. Citigroup owns 23,969 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 0% invested in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) for 2.32M shares. Eam Investors Ltd Liability invested in 0.23% or 199,266 shares. Menlo Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY). Utd Automobile Association has invested 0% in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY). 4.92 million were reported by Vanguard Gru Inc. 60,600 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corporation. Principal Fincl Gru stated it has 0% in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 746,860 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY). Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 118,664 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 0% or 837,932 shares. 617,163 are owned by Wells Fargo Mn. Connecticut-based Paloma Mgmt has invested 0% in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY).

