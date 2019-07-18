As Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) Stock Value Declined, Icm Asset Management Raised Holding; Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Its Adtran (ADTN) Holding by $395,083; Stock Rose

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) by 105.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 144,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 282,300 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 137,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Acco Brands Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $801.40M market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.85. About 102,886 shares traded. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 30.59% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.33-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/04/2018 – ZoomEssence, Inc. Expands Culinary Innovation Naming Jeff Stopa Research Chef and Duncan Fader Vice President of Strategic Acco; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 22/03/2018 S&P REVISES ACCO BRANDS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 21/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Acco Brands Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – ACCO BRANDS STARTS QTR DIV PROGRAMME, WITH DIV OF $0.06/SHR; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 16/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades ACCO Brands To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Adtran Inc (ADTN) by 264.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 30,391 shares as the company's stock rose 12.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 41,862 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, up from 11,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Adtran Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $589.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 22.06% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $12.33. About 1.56M shares traded or 283.52% up from the average. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has risen 11.39% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.96% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.48 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ADTN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 0.54% more from 42.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,341 are held by Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corp. Deprince Race And Zollo accumulated 113,524 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Stifel Financial holds 0% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) or 30,961 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc reported 82,733 shares stake. Tieton Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 264,512 shares. Secor Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.12% or 41,862 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.1% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Sterling Management Lc owns 0.01% invested in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) for 61,715 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 13,010 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc holds 12,092 shares. Moreover, Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) for 1,300 shares. New York-based Natl Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 32,436 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 33,123 shares.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:AIG) by 26,600 shares to 11,900 shares, valued at $512,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amkor Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 65,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,134 shares, and cut its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN).