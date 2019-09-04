As Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Icm Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Water Island Capital Lifted Its Red Hat (RHT) Holding

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 216.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 414,277 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 605,253 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.58 million, up from 190,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT); 03/04/2018 – Sysdig Container Intelligence Platform Certified for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate `Big Data’ for Social Good; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good; 28/03/2018 – Red Hat to Stay in Bond Market Despite Plans to Repatriate Offshore Cash; 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 08/05/2018 – NGINX and Red Hat Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Microservices; 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) by 105.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 144,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.63% . The institutional investor held 282,300 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 137,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Acco Brands Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $881.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 442,959 shares traded. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 28.09% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.33 TO $1.37, EST. $1.35; 21/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.33-Adj EPS $1.37; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q EPS 9c; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 03/04/2018 – ZoomEssence, Inc. Expands Culinary Innovation Naming Jeff Stopa Research Chef and Duncan Fader Vice President of Strategic Acco; 29/03/2018 – ACCO BRANDS STARTS QTR DIV PROGRAMME, WITH DIV OF $0.06/SHR; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades ACCO Brands To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 247,314 shares to 1,300 shares, valued at $43,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) by 331,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,500 shares, and cut its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.2% or 148,900 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management holds 0.09% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 19,904 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York reported 0.01% stake. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv reported 9,503 shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.02% or 15,909 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Hldgs holds 160,280 shares. The Alabama-based Zweig has invested 2.56% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 9,300 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Alps Advsr accumulated 2,898 shares. Washington Tru accumulated 117,944 shares. Ashfield Capital Lc reported 22,196 shares stake. 22,400 are owned by Zacks. Nomura Asset Mngmt Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Falcon Edge Capital Lp invested 7.64% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Co Of Toledo Na Oh holds 5,249 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.