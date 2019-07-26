As Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) Stock Declined, Icm Asset Management Has Lifted Holding; Buckingham Asset Management Has Raised Its Position in Centene Del (CNC) by $391,776

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 7,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,837 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $788,000, up from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $53.11. About 2.31 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) by 105.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 144,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 282,300 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 137,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Acco Brands Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $834.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.18. About 271,052 shares traded. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 30.59% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 22/03/2018 S&P REVISES ACCO BRANDS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.33-Adj EPS $1.37; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q EPS 9c; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades ACCO Brands To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Foap Expands Service Offering: Adds Video Creation to its Popular Missions Technology Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Mackay Shields Lc has 0.1% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd Liability Com reported 21,507 shares. Jane Street reported 50,783 shares. Natixis has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Colony Limited Liability Com holds 0.42% or 187,883 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited holds 0.03% or 2,640 shares. Cooperman Leon G holds 0.89% or 275,000 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Investment Tech reported 0.3% stake. Hightower Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 156,753 shares in its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 327,359 shares. Covington Capital Management accumulated 0% or 66 shares. Bp Plc has 48,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.11% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Reilly Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

