As Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) Shares Rose, Icm Asset Management Has Boosted by $1.16 Million Its Stake; Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) Shareholder Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $418,000

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) by 105.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 144,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.63% . The institutional investor held 282,300 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 137,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Acco Brands Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.36. About 793,679 shares traded or 23.04% up from the average. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 28.09% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACCO Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACCO); 03/04/2018 – ZoomEssence, Inc. Expands Culinary Innovation Naming Jeff Stopa Research Chef and Duncan Fader Vice President of Strategic Acco; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 21/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Acco Brands Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.33-Adj EPS $1.37; 16/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – ACCO BRANDS STARTS QTR DIV PROGRAMME, WITH DIV OF $0.06/SHR; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.33 TO $1.37, EST. $1.35

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.32% . The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, down from 458,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cresud S A C I F Y A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $501.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.10% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $9.95. About 275,793 shares traded or 104.19% up from the average. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 37.28% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CRESY News: 14/05/2018 – CRESUD 9-MONTH NET ARS10.6B; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud

More notable recent Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cresud SACIF y A. Announces Results for the nine-month period of Fiscal Year 2019 ended March 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cresud: Misunderstood And Significantly Undervalued By Sum Of The Parts, Compelling Risk/Reward With 100%+ Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADP) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leveraged To Changes In Argentina, Cresud Can Still Outperform – Seeking Alpha” published on April 20, 2015 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cresud And The Cost Of Complexity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 28, 2016.

More notable recent ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ACCO Brands Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results – PR Newswire” on July 31, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why ACCO Brands Stock Jumped 20% Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ACCO Brands Corporation Announces Initiation Of Quarterly Dividend – PR Newswire” with publication date: February 14, 2018.