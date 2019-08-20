As Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) Share Price Rose, Holder Icm Asset Management Raised Its Holding; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Sigma Planning Has Lifted Position by $638,279 as Share Price Declined

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 12,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 108,108 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84 million, up from 96,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $48.21. About 9.79 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) by 105.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 144,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.63% . The institutional investor held 282,300 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 137,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Acco Brands Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.98 million market cap company. It closed at $9.56 lastly. It is down 28.09% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 28/03/2018 – Acco Brands Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades ACCO Brands To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – Foap Expands Service Offering: Adds Video Creation to its Popular Missions Technology Platform; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 7C; 21/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.33 TO $1.37, EST. $1.35; 29/03/2018 – ACCO BRANDS STARTS QTR DIV PROGRAMME, WITH DIV OF $0.06/SHR; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACCO Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACCO)

More notable recent ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG), The Stock That Dropped 29% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ACCO Brands acquires Industria Grafica Foroni Ltda. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weekly Market Preview/ Five Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BABA, CSCO, NVDA, TCEHY, TLRY) – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in the Offing for Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Walmart, GE, Cisco, Tapestry – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 8, 2019 : LDOS, FL, IEX, CZR, GRUB, APC, UBER, CSCO, ANGI, MTCH, FOLD, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Llc holds 6,284 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Navellier And Assocs Inc invested in 56,148 shares or 0.47% of the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc stated it has 24,100 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 8,855 are owned by New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability. Northeast Consultants has 11,798 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Weatherstone Capital holds 7,502 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 51,191 shares. Leisure Mngmt has 0.8% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.23% or 134,217 shares in its portfolio. Pioneer Trust Financial Bank N A Or holds 3.33% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 143,603 shares. Moody State Bank Division, a Texas-based fund reported 423,915 shares. First Bankshares reported 1.8% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Barclays Public Limited Liability reported 9.35 million shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 571,956 shares.