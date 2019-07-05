As Acco Brands (ACCO) Shares Declined, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lifted Position by $1.67 Million; Old Dominion Capital Management Upped Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $361,390 as Share Price Rose

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 2,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,983 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55 million, up from 22,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $140.65. About 1.38 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Acco Brands Corp (ACCO) by 100.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 208,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 415,716 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 207,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Acco Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $799.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.83. About 172,028 shares traded. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 30.59% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 29/03/2018 – ACCO BRANDS STARTS QTR DIV PROGRAMME, WITH DIV OF $0.06/SHR; 28/03/2018 – Acco Brands Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Foap Expands Service Offering: Adds Video Creation to its Popular Missions Technology Platform; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.33 TO $1.37, EST. $1.35; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q EPS 9c; 03/04/2018 – ZoomEssence, Inc. Expands Culinary Innovation Naming Jeff Stopa Research Chef and Duncan Fader Vice President of Strategic Acco; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 7C

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $292.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 468 shares to 470 shares, valued at $499,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Natl Info Services In (NYSE:FIS) by 8,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,564 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Corp. (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Hawaii has 0.98% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Torray Ltd has 112,428 shares. Cim Invest Mangement stated it has 0.43% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fulton Bank & Trust Na reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fukoku Mutual Life Communication owns 0.21% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 11,850 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.25 million shares. 10 holds 112,201 shares or 3.37% of its portfolio. Spectrum Management holds 3,470 shares. Franklin Street Inc Nc reported 77,546 shares. Girard Limited has 66,847 shares. Hartline Investment Corporation reported 1,682 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.9% or 651,642 shares in its portfolio. Court Place Limited Liability holds 0.98% or 17,312 shares. 506,274 are owned by Segall Bryant Hamill. 2,757 are owned by Consulate.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $55.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Growth Properties Llc by 245,672 shares to 8.68M shares, valued at $279.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group I (NYSE:PNC) by 3,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,566 shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).