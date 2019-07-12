As Acco Brands (ACCO) Shares Declined, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Raised by $1.67 Million Its Stake; Electron Capital Partners Holding in Enphase Energy (ENPH) Has Cut by $2.45 Million as Stock Value Rose

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 272,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 89.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.66M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.06 million, down from 4.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 4.17M shares traded or 28.80% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 181.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 177.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT PROVIDES CO SHALL NOT PREPAY ANY PART OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 1 TO DEC. 31 WITHOUT COLLATERAL AGENT’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT DECREASES AMOUNT OF REPAYMENTS REQUIRED UNDER LOAN DEAL BY 50% FROM MARCH 1, 2018 THROUGH DEC. 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and lmagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Reports Continued Gross Margin Expansion in the First Quarter of 2018; 11/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference May 24; 09/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Delivers Seventh-Generation IQ Microinverters to the United Kingdom; 10/05/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Investor Conferences in May 2018; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Rev $70M; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar Installers

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Acco Brands Corp (ACCO) by 100.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 208,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 415,716 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 207,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Acco Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $770.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.57. About 561,879 shares traded or 2.76% up from the average. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 30.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.33 TO $1.37, EST. $1.35; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACCO Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACCO); 16/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q EPS 9c; 03/04/2018 – ZoomEssence, Inc. Expands Culinary Innovation Naming Jeff Stopa Research Chef and Duncan Fader Vice President of Strategic Acco; 29/03/2018 – ACCO BRANDS STARTS QTR DIV PROGRAMME, WITH DIV OF $0.06/SHR; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 7C; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.33-Adj EPS $1.37; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades ACCO Brands To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.10 EPS, up 350.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $11.79M for 48.70 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Enphase Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 23 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 44.45 million shares or 14.84% more from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Co stated it has 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Bridger Management Lc reported 724,723 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 486,818 shares. Marathon Management reported 1.86% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Park West Asset reported 2.45% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Legal And General Public Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 13,818 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De reported 56,091 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins Communication has invested 0.15% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.17% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Stephens Inc Ar reported 23,410 shares stake. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp owns 23,187 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Old West Inv Management Ltd Liability Co owns 1% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 298,862 shares. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp accumulated 32,268 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) or 44,493 shares.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $783.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 175,952 shares to 692,065 shares, valued at $87.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 87,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,392 shares, and has risen its stake in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE).