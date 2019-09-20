As Accentureplcireland (ACN) Stock Rose, Fayez Sarofim & Company Upped Holding; Alps Advisors Has Upped Its Bristol (BMY) Holding by $711,225

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in Accentureplcireland (ACN) by 31.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 2,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 9,508 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, up from 7,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Accentureplcireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $194.67. About 1.50 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY OUTSOURCING NET REVENUES WERE $4.43 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 8 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video); 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities; 26/04/2018 – Accenture Helps Celsia Launch SAP S/4 HANA® to Support Business Functions and Improve Utility Plant Operations; 06/03/2018 – Company Culture is Key to Unlocking Gender Equality and Narrowing Pay Gap, New Accenture Research Finds; 13/03/2018 – Global Expansion: Analytic Partners Adds Lucien van der Hoeven to Lead EMEA; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx Al Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged People for Work in the Digital Age; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 15,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 791,186 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.88 million, up from 775,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $50.07. About 7.91 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 18/04/2018 – Mission Ready Announces Engagement of Bristol Capital Ltd., Video Production to be Included in Prime-Time TV Feature; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 18, 2018 ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 05/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.2 – 145km NNE of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – INCREASING 2018 NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RANGE FROM $3.15 – $3.30 TO $3.35 – $3.45; 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Wed, 3/14/2018, 8:00 PM; 03/04/2018 – NEKTAR: PACT W/ BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB NOW EFFECTIVE; 25/04/2018 – All-Star Lineup of Sporting Legends to Compete at The Olde Farm in Bristol, Virginia

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: ACN) Announces Expansion of Google Cloud Partnership Into Indonesia, Wipro (NYSE: WIT) Named AI Leader – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 06, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Federal Services Names New Head of Federal Cyber Practice, CEVA (Nasdaq: $CEVA) Introduces Second Gen AI Processor Architecture – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture (ACN) to Acquire Fairway Technologies – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J also bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Biotechs With the Biggest Cash Stockpiles – Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Says Research at ESMO Demonstrates Breadth of Oncology Development Program and Focus on Improving OS Across Multiple Cancers – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

