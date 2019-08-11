As Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) Valuation Rose, M&R Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $392,040; Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Holds Holding in Coty (COTY)

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 2,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 49,559 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94M, down from 51,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $191.48. About 1.83 million shares traded or 3.29% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $9.59 BLN VS $8.32 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies; 13/03/2018 – Global Expansion: Analytic Partners Adds Lucien van der Hoeven to Lead EMEA; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 16/04/2018 – New Accenture Study Finds 87 Percent of Focused Cyberattacks Are Prevented; 26/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Swisscom Enhance Its Customer Experience; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Publishes 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – VENKATA “MURTHY” RENDUCHINTALA HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD, EFFECTIVE THURSDAY; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 16.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 28,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 205,440 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 177,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 2.35 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 15/03/2018 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Coty Inc, BOOK by Cadillac, Made In Bhutan and PNG Air Top the 2018 REBRAND 100®; 20/04/2018 – Coty Introduces Blended Reality Beauty Magic Mirror Powered by Physical Products; 20/03/2018 – COTY CUT TO Ba3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – Coty Inc expected to post earnings of 12 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 27/03/2018 – 2018-2022 Report on the US Color Cosmetics Market with Key Players Coty, Este Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and New Avon Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 12C; 08/03/2018 Coty Is Said to Plan $7 Billion Debt Refinancing to Lower Costs; 18/04/2018 – Coty Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on May 9, 2018; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +64.3%, EST. +62.1%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.41% stake. Westpac invested in 43,479 shares or 0% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.00 million shares. Bb&T Securities Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 65,151 shares. 10,077 were reported by Us Financial Bank De. 529,251 were accumulated by Prudential Finance. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg holds 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 11,277 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 1,315 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 112,787 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.09% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Voya Mngmt Ltd Llc has 205,089 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Com accumulated 43,227 shares. Alyeska Investment Gp Ltd Partnership owns 0.36% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 2.27 million shares. Franklin Res has invested 0.24% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $12.40 million activity.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 34,498 shares to 204,723 shares, valued at $23.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 14,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,117 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs & Frag I (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 27.99 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Limited Liability holds 73,464 shares. Donaldson Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 3.14% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 200,495 shares. Endowment Mgmt Lp invested in 0.17% or 6,920 shares. M Secs Inc holds 7,302 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno owns 2.87% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 98,500 shares. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il invested in 39,109 shares. Penobscot Inv reported 25,980 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bessemer Secs Lc has invested 0.08% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.1% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 11,951 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv has 21,185 shares. Washington Tru Bancorporation invested 0.03% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Security Natl Tru holds 694 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 4,222 shares. Whitnell Co stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).