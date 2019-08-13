As Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) Stock Value Rose, M&R Capital Management Has Lowered by $392,040 Its Holding; Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Grassi Investment Management Lifted Its Stake by $907,740 as Share Value Rose

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 15.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 3,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 27,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 23,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $262.88. About 1.06 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 2,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 49,559 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94 million, down from 51,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $192.91. About 1.55 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/03/2018 – ACCENTURE: WOMEN NOW 41% OF GLOBAL WORKFORCE; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 08/05/2018 – Julie Sweet Says Accenture’s Strategy Is to ‘Double-Down’ on Diversity (Video); 16/03/2018 – ACCENTURE’S MONTREAL OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTOR MADELEINE CHENETTE NAMED A FINALIST FOR LES MERCURIADES AWARDS; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities in Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content; 31/05/2018 – OpenX Appoints Accenture Executive Roxanne Taylor to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE INVESTS IN ENTERPRISE AUGMENTED REALITY SOFTWARE PROVIDER UPSKILL

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $674.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7,755 shares to 115,050 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 13,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,200 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:HRC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Brady (NYSE:BRC) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 86% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ServiceNow Is A Core Growth Holding – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ServiceNow: Now Is The Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 5 shares. 505 were reported by Plante Moran Financial Advsr Lc. Natl Registered Investment Advisor holds 4,144 shares. Crestwood Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 48,600 shares or 6.78% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 15 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,863 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 10.74M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. International Invsts, California-based fund reported 2.32 million shares. Atria Invs Lc has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 916 shares. Old National Commercial Bank In reported 0.03% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Glaxis Limited Liability Company has 6.16% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 8,420 shares. Natixis invested in 29,450 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Kornitzer Mgmt Incorporated Ks has invested 0.53% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Westover Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 12,419 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Com reported 8,136 shares.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.20 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Accenture Launches Liquid Studios for Pega Catalyst to Help Clients Accelerate Innovation – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Accenture: A Bold Claim Supported By Evidence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Limited Liability Co invested 0.23% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). St Johns Investment Company Lc holds 1.04% or 7,650 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc reported 33,993 shares. Round Table Limited Co has invested 0.13% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 298,313 were accumulated by Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company. Sfmg Lc reported 4,412 shares. Convergence Investment Prtn Llc owns 1,578 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Yorktown Mngmt & Rech Inc invested in 0.23% or 4,000 shares. Buckingham Capital Management Incorporated reported 0.19% stake. Marco Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.46% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). The California-based Windward Mgmt Ca has invested 3.64% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bokf Na has invested 0.23% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Schwartz Investment Counsel accumulated 1.42% or 151,000 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated holds 1.12% or 81,178 shares in its portfolio. Premier Asset Management Limited Co accumulated 3,075 shares or 0.13% of the stock.