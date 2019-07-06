As Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) Share Value Rose, Whittier Trust Co Has Boosted Holding; Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Stock Rose While Bridges Investment Management Lowered Holding by $519,120

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 6,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,948 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.82 million, down from 140,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 4.44M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82.5; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH CABINET CONFIRMS INTENTION TO EVENTUALLY LOWER GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM – ECONOMY MINISTER; 13/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project With Creation of Joint Venture; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels battle: Senator moves to expand small refiner exemption; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) by 200.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 42,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,329 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15 million, up from 21,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $191.39. About 1.98M shares traded or 10.60% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises Annual Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Guidance — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $38.41 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities in Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights; 13/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES VUKANI MNGXATI COUNTRY MD FOR SOUTH AFRICA; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – MADE MINORITY INVESTMENT IN UPSKILL, A PROVIDER OF ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE FOR AUGMENTED REALITY DEVICES IN INDUSTRIAL SETTINGS; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to AI to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc Com (NYSE:THO) by 9,610 shares to 21,660 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 577,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corporation Com (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.42 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc Com (NYSE:DPZ) by 6,882 shares to 14,431 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dj Finl Sector (IYF) by 5,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 969 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI).

