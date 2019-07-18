As Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN) Stock Rose, Logan Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding; Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Boosted Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by $3.03 Million

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 21,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,171 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.76 million, up from 165,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $139.13. About 155,763 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 16.68% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE) T; 16/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – UPDATED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $1.88B-$1.93B; 06/03/2018 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Two Investor Conferences in March; 31/05/2018 – New Survey Highlights Lack of Awareness of Neurologic Effects Related to Excessive Sleepiness in Patients with Obstructive Slee

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN) by 32.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 5,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,151 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, down from 16,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $193.95. About 460,204 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 02/05/2018 – Banks Must Invest in Reskilling Their Workforces to Seize AI-driven Growth Opportunities, Accenture Report Finds; 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report; 28/03/2018 – Accenture Launches Cloud-Based Analytics Utility to Help U.S. Banks Improve Risk-Management and Other Functions; 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.40 TO $6.49; 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE 14.8 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds; 30/04/2018 – Accenture: Terms of Certus Deal Were Not Disclosed; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torray has 1.76% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 2.51M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 45,162 shares. 7,302 are owned by M. Tradewinds Mgmt Lc holds 67 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hgk Asset owns 0.14% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2,600 shares. Cibc has 0.14% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Strategy Asset Managers Lc holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 18,199 shares. Westwood reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Brookmont Capital Management invested in 21,199 shares. Grimes & accumulated 61,750 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 2,308 were reported by Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited. Peak Asset Mngmt Lc reported 1,595 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers, a Oregon-based fund reported 1,150 shares.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acuity Brands Inc Com (NYSE:AYI) by 3,853 shares to 44,209 shares, valued at $5.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 68,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 101,142 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 328,366 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa has 275,613 shares. Riverhead Ltd Liability Co has 23,210 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt has 31,151 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) or 22,286 shares. Fulton Bankshares Na owns 2,134 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.01% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 43,800 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 105,453 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability owns 223,347 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Group Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Impact Limited Liability Co stated it has 7,699 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management reported 3,766 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bessemer Group Incorporated Incorporated holds 7 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

