As Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN) Shares Rose, Shareholder Williams Jones & Associates Upped Its Position; Coho Partners LTD Cut Holding in Aflac (AFL) by $40.15 Million

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 35,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 509,852 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.74 million, up from 474,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $186.95. About 940,723 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 26/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to AI to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 27/03/2018 – Compliance Spending is Shifting to New Technologies as Threat Landscape Expands, According to Accenture Report; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE INVESTS IN ENTERPRISE AUGMENTED REALITY SOFTWARE PROVIDER UPSKILL; 23/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Accenture-HO Communication Deal Weren’t Disclosed; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Aflac Inc. (AFL) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 802,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 3.16M shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.04 million, down from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Aflac Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.46. About 817,552 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.

