As Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Logan Capital Management Decreased Its Holding; Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Its Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Stake by $2.77 Million

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN) by 32.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 5,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,151 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, down from 16,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $192.58. About 137,091 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 06/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 04/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR – SYSTEM USES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO PREDICT NUMBER OF OCCUPIED TAXIS IN TOKYO USING 500-METER, MESH-BASED PARAMETERS EVERY 30 MINUTES; 22/03/2018 – Accenture’s revenue rises 15.2 percent; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of lnstantaneous Equity Settlement through Distributed Ledger Technology; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $38.41 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees FY EPS $6.40-EPS $6.49; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.40 TO $6.49

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.27. About 7,301 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 18.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln accumulated 2,780 shares. Dowling Yahnke Lc, California-based fund reported 19,646 shares. Asset One has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Fiduciary Commerce reported 0.08% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 45,162 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Essex Financial Incorporated reported 2,935 shares stake. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Co Ma holds 2.44% or 32.90 million shares in its portfolio. Community Bancorporation Na invested 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Lateef Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 3,938 shares. Tompkins owns 0.53% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 15,083 shares. The Alabama-based Hayek Kallen Investment Management has invested 2.13% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 42,473 were accumulated by Rock Point Lc. Illinois-based Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il has invested 0.24% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt reported 236,357 shares stake. Amica Mutual Commerce reported 0.56% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).