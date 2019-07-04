As Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (ACN) Valuation Rose, Cadinha & Co Has Boosted Holding; Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Raised Cummins (CMI) Stake by $817,970

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $170.24. About 691,689 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (ACN) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 5,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,125 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.26M, up from 109,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $190.97. About 1.06M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 02/05/2018 – Banks Must Invest in Reskilling Their Workforces to Seize AI-driven Growth Opportunities, Accenture Report Finds; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE’S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Accenture-HO Communication Deal Weren’t Disclosed; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 23/05/2018 – Accenture to Acquire Shanghai-Based HO Communication; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Appoints Vukani Mngxati Country Managing Director for South Africa; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities in Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 69,880 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Llc. Vigilant Management Lc reported 0.01% stake. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.08% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Pinnacle holds 0.94% or 262,338 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Summit Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,245 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 0.03% or 35,096 shares. Nomura Inc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 275,114 shares. Moreover, Farmers Bancorp has 0.03% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 26,249 were reported by Linscomb & Williams. Bowen Hanes And holds 0.02% or 2,875 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement reported 28,106 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 12,304 shares. Wendell David Assoc Inc owns 1,650 shares.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cars.com, Comerica, Cummins, Enbridge, Lyft, Micron, Roku, Stryker, Uber, Visa, Western Digital and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About State Street Corporation (STT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Hydrogenics Corporation to Cummins Inc. is Fair to Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $769,399 activity. 423 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares with value of $63,499 were sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M. The insider Freeland Richard Joseph sold $675,000.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Barclays 20 Plus Yr (TLT) by 3,299 shares to 280,646 shares, valued at $35.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 222,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,040 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Accenture and Avanade Named to the Leaders Category in Worldwide Microsoft Implementation Services, According to IDC MarketScape Report – Business Wire” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “VC Deals: Teledoc, Workday Invest $30M Into Healthcare Software – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Accenture Launches â€œMarketing Disruptedâ€ Podcast Series to Help CMOs and Their Organizations Thrive in the Age of Digital Disruption – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) Introduces New Vision for Analytics Platform, Accenture (NYSE: ACN) Federal Services Wins AI Contract with US Dept. of Health and Human Services and Nuance (Nasdaq: NUAN) Signs Partnership with AI Institute Mila – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 14,442 shares. Creative Planning invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Guggenheim Capital invested in 93,225 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 147,000 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 0.2% stake. Harvest Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2,110 shares. Stack Financial Mngmt holds 4.11% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 194,763 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Putnam Fl Inv Management holds 1.96% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 132,349 shares. Kistler stated it has 900 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa owns 0.39% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 3,534 shares. 44,754 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Amalgamated Bank, a New York-based fund reported 96,905 shares. Shelton Mgmt stated it has 1,042 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.