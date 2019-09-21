As Accenture Plc Ireland (Call) (ACN) Shares Rose, Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Raised Its Position; Ormat Technologies (ORA) Market Valuation Rose While Van Berkom & Associates Increased by $1.02 Million Its Holding

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (Call) (ACN) by 133.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 80,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 141,400 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.13 million, up from 60,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $193.09. About 2.42M shares traded or 29.28% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/05/2018 – Accenture Significantly Expands Footprint with Major Automotive Manufacturer Account; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Innovation Leader in HfS Research Report on Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Services; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – OpenX Appoints Accenture Executive Roxanne Taylor to Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $9.59 BLN VS $8.32 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 05/03/2018 Accenture: E-commerce is dead, long live digital commerce

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 321,533 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.38 million, up from 305,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $73.21. About 275,401 shares traded or 50.18% up from the average. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Has Insurance Policies Including Coverage of Up to $100M in Event of Volcanic Eruptions and Earthquake; 15/03/2018 New Scientific Analysis Confirms Ormat’s Geothermal Expansion Project Presents a Significant Threat to Mammoth Lakes’ Groundwat; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N – EXPECT 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $368.0 MLN AND $378.0 MLN FOR FULL YEAR; 03/05/2018 – ORMAT TO GET OPIC LOAN OF UP TO $124.7M FOR GEOTHERMAL PLANT; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $710.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies Signs $125 Million Non-Recourse Finance Agreement with OPIC for the Platanares Geothermal Power Plant in Hon; 23/04/2018 – News On U.S. Geothermal Inc. (HTM) Now Under ORA; 11/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 22/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – AS PER DEAL WITH CO’S UNIT, PRIVATE INVESTOR ACQUIRED MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS IN PROJECT FOR ABOUT $33.4 MLN; 31/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – ANY SIGNIFICANT PHYSICAL DAMAGE TO PUNA FACILITIES COULD HAVE AN ADVERSE IMPACT ON BUSINESS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $52.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (Put) (NYSE:BLK) by 7,900 shares to 8,100 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd (NYSE:CHU) by 56,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,229 shares, and cut its stake in Advansix Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Mngmt reported 1.22% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Gulf Int National Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cibc Bancshares Usa reported 10,901 shares. Moreover, Redwood Invs Lc has 0.83% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Fil Limited reported 178 shares. Adirondack accumulated 3,507 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 301,334 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Numerixs Inv Techs reported 1,200 shares. 1,214 are held by Cutter And Brokerage. Ohio-based Johnson Investment Counsel has invested 0.99% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Garrison Asset Mngmt Lc reported 26,790 shares. Reilly Advsrs Limited Company has invested 1.76% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Csu Producer Res has 13.62% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Madison Investment Holdings has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Montag And Caldwell Ltd Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 227,514 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 10 investors sold ORA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.96% more from 21.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 28,001 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Menora Mivtachim Holdings stated it has 84,770 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.36% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Legal And General Gp Public Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Sei Investments Com holds 0% or 7,048 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 14,549 shares. Huntington Bancorp holds 0% or 1,109 shares. Automobile Association holds 7,753 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,262 shares. Van Eck Corporation has invested 0.13% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Wells Fargo Mn owns 73,231 shares. Prudential Financial has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 4,367 shares. Psagot Invest House owns 1,480 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 667,565 shares.