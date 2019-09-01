As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Valuation Rose, Telemus Capital Decreased Its Stake; As Smith A O (AOS) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Robecosam Ag Trimmed Stake

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 4,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 42,620 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50M, down from 46,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $198.17. About 2.03 million shares traded or 12.90% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 27/03/2018 – Growing Number of Industries Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies; 23/05/2018 – Accenture to Acquire Shanghai-Based HO Communication; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low-Income Women; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.49; 14/05/2018 – Accenture Is a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Procurement Outsourcing Market Report for 2018; 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report; 20/03/2018 – Accenture and SAP to Build and Deploy Extended Planning Solutions on SAP S/4HANA®; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 30.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 262,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 607,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.39M, down from 869,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 589,619 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.08B for 28.97 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

