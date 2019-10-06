As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Valuation Rose, Polen Capital Management Increased Holding; Meritage Homes (MTH) Holder Rr Partners LP Has Upped Stake

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 189,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 5.84M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 billion, up from 5.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $189.64. About 1.53M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q EPS $1.37; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low-Income Women; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx AI Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 27/03/2018 – Growing Number of Industries Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey Shows; 13/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES VUKANI MNGXATI COUNTRY MD FOR SOUTH AFRICA; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services

Rr Partners Lp increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The institutional investor held 904,521 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.44M, up from 859,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 436,203 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH); 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS; 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181034: Meritage Co-Investors LLC SERIES 3; Michael Bjerke; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M; 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Meritage Capital to Join Brown Advisory; 22/03/2018 – BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC 000786.SZ SAYS IT SETTLES LITIGATION WITH U.S. HOME BUILDER MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA INC OVER BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS’ PLASTERBOARDS; 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $20.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 399,648 shares to 2.16 million shares, valued at $799.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.42 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.68M shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Rr Partners Lp, which manages about $901.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 4,100 shares to 636,462 shares, valued at $53.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,800 shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).

