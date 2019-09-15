As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Valuation Rose, Holder Smead Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $13.19 Million; Fagan Associates Continues to Hold Holding in Boston Scientific (BSX)

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 17.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 71,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 333,405 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.60M, down from 405,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 1.59M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE, A 10% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Accenture Named #1 IT Service Provider by Everest Group; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to lnnovate Faster, Accenture Study Finds; 23/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Accenture-HO Communication Deal Weren’t Disclosed; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx Al Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees 3Q Rev $9.9B-$10.15B; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 34.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 9,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 36,680 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58 million, up from 27,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $41.81. About 4.54M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC-DEAL CONSISTS OF CASH PAYMENT OF $150 MLN, AND UP TO ADDITIONAL $125 MLN IN POTENTIAL CLINICAL & COMMERCIAL MILESTONES OVER 4 YEARS; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION PRICE FOR REMAINING STAKE NOT ALREADY OWNED IN SECURUS CONSISTS OF $40 MLN IN CASH UP-FRONT; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $9.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to be Dilutive or Less Accretive to EPS on a GAAP Basis; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Had Seen 2018 Sales $9.65B-$9.8B; 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Corp expected to post earnings of 32 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees 2Q Tax Benefit of $225M-$250M on Final Settlement of IRS Disputes; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS, DUE TO AMORTIZATION AND TRANSACTION AND INTEGRATION COSTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.45 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.