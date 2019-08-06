As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stock Value Rose, Synovus Financial Has Lifted Its Position; Elm Ridge Management Stake in Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Has Trimmed by $722,706

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 4,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 63,897 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, up from 59,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $188. About 410,130 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE, A 10% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx AI Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 16/03/2018 – ACCENTURE’S MONTREAL OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTOR MADELEINE CHENETTE NAMED A FINALIST FOR LES MERCURIADES AWARDS; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 05/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise Transformation

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 240,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 746,226 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, down from 987,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $900.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.0713 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4787. About 3.50M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 34,716 shares. Kennedy Capital Management Incorporated owns 2.54M shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Wetherby Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Company reported 258,613 shares. Magnetar Ltd Liability Corp owns 48,210 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Evergreen Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 28,195 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Montgomery Inv Incorporated, a Maryland-based fund reported 36,239 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp invested in 0% or 21,385 shares. Jane Street Gp Llc holds 85,421 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 2.76M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bessemer Group Incorporated reported 292 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Hodges Incorporated holds 0.01% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $359,065 activity.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 4,472 shares to 200,478 shares, valued at $22.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 3,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,613 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

