As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stock Value Rose, Holder Crawford Investment Counsel Cut Its Holding; Bourgeon Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) by $2.92 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 367,368 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.66 million, down from 370,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $194.11. About 154,924 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 13/03/2018 – Modernizing FCC Siting Rules Would Jumpstart 5G Investment & Deployment; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.40 TO $6.49; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to AI to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CFO ON ACQUISITION SPENDING – “THINK IT WILL BE STRONGER IN THE BACK HALF OF YEAR BUT COULD LAND BIT LOWER THAN $1 BLN FOR FULL YR”; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.61 TO $6.70

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) by 48.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 16,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,797 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, down from 34,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc F Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $194.11. About 154,924 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of lnstantaneous Equity Settlement through Distributed Ledger Technology; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named Largest Digital Network Worldwide by Advertising Age in Annual Agency Report for Third Year in a; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE’S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.04% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited invested in 0.12% or 6,613 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.47% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel reported 2.24% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Indexiq Advsr Lc has 25,395 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. South State reported 7,680 shares. First Interstate Bankshares, a Montana-based fund reported 395 shares. Provident Invest holds 1.61% or 55,552 shares. Mcf Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Hl Financial Ltd Liability Com has 78,793 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Alley Limited Com reported 47,630 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Com Incorporated reported 0.14% stake. Hbk Investments Lp invested in 0.39% or 169,537 shares. Camarda Finance Advsr Llc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $170.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 2,000 shares to 3,235 shares, valued at $651,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sony Corporation F Sponsored A (NYSE:SNE) by 21,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Accenture Named a Leader by Gartner in Magic Quadrant for SAP S/4HANA® Application Services, Worldwide Magic Quadrant – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Apple, Bloom Energy, CommScope, Dell, HP, Oracle, Shopify, Tesla and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “More Than Three-Quarters of Companies Are Missing Growth Opportunities in the Supply Chain, According to a New Accenture Report – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Martin Marietta Appoints New Member to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture Posted Solid Sales Growth in Q3 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 46,400 shares to 459,893 shares, valued at $13.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 130,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 661,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).