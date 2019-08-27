As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stock Value Rose, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Boosted Holding; As Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Share Value Rose, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Decreased Its Stake by $386,250

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 6,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 74,017 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.03M, up from 67,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $195.47. About 1.37M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q EPS $1.37; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE INVESTS IN ENTERPRISE AUGMENTED REALITY SOFTWARE PROVIDER UPSKILL; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.61-Adj EPS $6.70; 07/03/2018 – Accenture Opens Innovation Hub in Zurich to Help Clients with Their Digital Transformation Agendas; 29/03/2018 – Accenture To Acquire MXM, A Content-Powered Digital Marketing Agency; 23/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Accenture-HO Communication Deal Weren’t Disclosed; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 27/03/2018 – Global Center for Health Innovation and Accenture Form a Working Group to Address Opioid Epidemic; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Beats Profit And Revenue Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 5,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 159,093 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96M, down from 164,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.61. About 691,241 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 30/05/2018 – Jacobs Secures Smart City Services Contract from Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs: NASA Contract Extension Is Two-Year Option With Potential Value of $437.5M; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS VENTURE SECURES 5-YR, $99M NAVAL FACILITIES SW PACT; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS GLOBAL IT ENTERPRISE OPS & MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FOR; 12/04/2018 – JACOBS IS SAID TO BE MAKING PROGRESS IN QUALCOMM BID FUNDING; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Adjusted Profit Rises in 2Q, Raises FY Guidance; 03/04/2018 – Jacobs, US Army Corps of Engineers Europe District Advancing Critical African Infrastructure Needs; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – CONTRACT EXTENSION IS 2-YR OPTION WITH POTENTIAL VALUE OF $437.5 MLN, BRINGING TOTAL VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $1.46 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Former Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Qualcomm Board; 08/05/2018 – EWINGCOLE SAYS JACOBS-EWINGCOLE JV SIGNED 5-YR, $99 MLN IDIQ CONTRACT FOR MILITARY FACILITY CONSTRUCTION PROJECT SERVICES

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) to Acquire Analytics8, Wipro Launches 3 Intel- (Nasdaq: $INTC) Powered AI Solutions and Veritone (Nasdaq: $VERI)Announces Agreement with ART19 – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mortgage Cadence Integrates CoreLogic Print and Ship Solution into Its Enterprise Lending Center – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Accenture Named a Leader in Enterprise Platform IT Services for Banking and Financial Services Sectors by Everest Group – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of Parker Fitzgerald – StreetInsider.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture (ACN) Acquires Northstream – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 8,525 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Management LP has invested 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Fil Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Great Lakes Limited Company stated it has 55,445 shares. Bahl And Gaynor has 493,836 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 3,455 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt has 2,600 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Texas Cap Commercial Bank Tx holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2,083 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.64% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Peak Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.1% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 2,395 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 10,961 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 13.47M shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 0.11% or 33,767 shares in its portfolio.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 17,775 shares to 137,150 shares, valued at $11.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marketaxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 48,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,105 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What We Think About Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JEC) CEO Pay – Yahoo News” on January 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Is Yielding 0.8% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Tyson Foods, Jacobs Engineering Group, and Gannett Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Share Price Has Gained 52% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobs progresses portfolio transformation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 8,922 shares. Northern reported 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Loews holds 130,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Notis invested in 4,500 shares. 6,281 were reported by Wheatland Advisors. California Employees Retirement reported 312,340 shares. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Barclays Public Ltd Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 127,358 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 97,235 shares. Victory Mngmt owns 1,717 shares. Oppenheimer & Communications stated it has 0.09% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% stake. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc invested in 0.01% or 20,457 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation reported 0% stake. State Street Corporation has 9.31M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.