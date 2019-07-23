As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stock Value Rose, Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Boosted Its Stake; Lennox Intl (LII) Shareholder Atria Investments Cut Its Stake

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 119.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 468,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 861,824 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.70M, up from 392,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $194.44. About 1.07M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Opens Digital Ad-Buying Division, Further Encroaching on Agencies’ Turf; 15/05/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in lDC’s MarketScape Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2018 Vendor Assessment for Fourth Consecutive Report; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp to Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing to Accenture; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises Annual Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Guidance — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – Accenture Named #1 IT Service Provider by Everest Group; 20/03/2018 – Accenture PLC expected to post earnings of $1.49 a share – summary; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE COMMITS $200M TO JOB TRAINING SKILLS OVER THREE YEARS; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 1,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,726 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $456,000, down from 3,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.34% or $14.9 during the last trading session, reaching $264. About 1.06 million shares traded or 191.63% up from the average. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 23/04/2018 – LENNOX REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FROM CONT OPS FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS DIV 25%; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Expects a Sale of South America Business to Be Concluded in 2Q 2018; Company Is Far Along in Sale Process; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Beijer Ref Agreement Covers Australia, Asia Businesses; 22/03/2018 – Lennox Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Announces Planned Sale of Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C; 15/05/2018 – Lennox International Increases Dividend 25 Percent

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.42 million activity. Another trade for 622 shares valued at $146,885 was sold by Bedard Gary S.

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lennox International Inc. (LII) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Lennox International Increases Dividend 20% – GuruFocus.com” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Lennox International Schedules Fourth Quarter Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on January 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 19, 2019.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (TLO) by 56,992 shares to 104,543 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 1,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Comerica Comml Bank reported 0.07% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Gulf Intl Bancorporation (Uk) Limited has 0.04% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Utd Serv Automobile Association reported 6,005 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Farmers & Merchants holds 0.36% or 20,534 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Corp owns 58 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company invested in 0.08% or 1.51M shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Keybank Association Oh has 2,540 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Hanseatic Mngmt reported 2,623 shares stake. The California-based Seven Post Invest Office Ltd Partnership has invested 59.3% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Tortoise Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 39 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Mngmt Llc reported 9,809 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 4,320 shares. 68,176 were accumulated by Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Ltd Llc. Penobscot Investment Mgmt Inc owns 25,980 shares. Oak Assocs Limited Oh reported 84,627 shares. Raymond James Assoc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,837 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 14,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 90,940 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Chesley Taft Associates Llc accumulated 119,236 shares. Jlb Associate Inc reported 83,143 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Parsons Cap Management Inc Ri owns 24,908 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. 12,191 were reported by Baldwin Management.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Accenture Posted Solid Sales Growth in Q3 – The Motley Fool” on July 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Accenture Names Jimmy Etheredge Group Chief Executive â€” North America – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Accenture (ACN) Appoints Julie Sweet CEO and Names David Rowland Executive Chairman, Effective Sept. 1 – StreetInsider.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Accenture Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.