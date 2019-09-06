As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stock Rose, Holder Mcrae Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $358,160; Bridges Investment Management Holds Position in Cheesecake Factory (The) (CAKE)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 2,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 51,083 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99 million, down from 53,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $201.87. About 629,614 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 27/03/2018 – Compliance Spending is Shifting to New Technologies as Threat Landscape Expands, According to Accenture Report; 26/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR CALGARY,; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES OUTLOOK FOR FY ADJUSTED EPS TO $6.61 TO $6.70; 29/03/2018 – Accenture MBA Innovation Challenge Supports Wounded Warrior Project® with Pro-Bono Consulting Services; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey Shows; 26/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Significantly Expands Footprint with Major Automotive Manufacturer Account

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory (The) (CAKE) by 22.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 6,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.15% . The institutional investor held 38,160 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, up from 31,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cheesecake Factory (The) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $40.42. About 336,046 shares traded. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 24.69% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 11/05/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Announces Senior Leadership Appointments; 02/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory’s CEO: To have happier employees, do these 3 things; 16/04/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Delivers Sweet Tax Day Relief with Free Delivery and a Chance to Win the Cheesecake Factory for One Year Through DoorDash; 16/05/2018 – Two Cheesecake Factory Employees Are Out After Trump Hat Remarks; 11/05/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Names Scarlett May EVP and General Counsel; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.80; 20/03/2018 – David Gordon, President, The @Cheesecake Factory: People are always going to want to get together – restaurants are not going away. They are going to want to have social experiences; 25/04/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY 1Q EPS 56C; 21/03/2018 – Watch: DoorDash CEO Tony Xu and Cheesecake Factory President David Gordon talk through the complexity and logistics for DoorDash, especially in working with high-volume restaurants; 15/05/2018 – Interval Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Cheesecake Factory

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 12,005 shares to 11,343 shares, valued at $611,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 180,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,317 shares, and cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holdings (NYSE:BAH).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $203,685 activity. MINDEL LAURENCE B also bought $74,461 worth of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) shares. 750 shares were bought by Ames Edie A, worth $31,635.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 48,138 shares to 377,127 shares, valued at $7.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 15,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.08 billion for 29.51 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.