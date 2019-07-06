As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stock Rose, Burney Co Has Increased by $509,344 Its Position; Golub Group Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Raised by $14.05 Million

Burney Co increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 2,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,274 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.94 million, up from 110,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $191.39. About 1.98M shares traded or 10.60% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 08/05/2018 – Julie Sweet Says Accenture’s Strategy Is to ‘Double-Down’ on Diversity (Video); 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE TO BUY MXM, A CONTENT-POWERED DIGITAL MARKETING; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE INVESTS IN ENTERPRISE AUGMENTED REALITY SOFTWARE PROVIDER UPSKILL; 16/04/2018 – New Accenture Study Finds 87 Percent of Focused Cyberattacks Are Prevented; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – Accenture MBA Innovation Challenge Supports Wounded Warrior Project® with Pro-Bono Consulting Services

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 69.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 126,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 308,396 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.24 million, up from 181,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 170,829 shares to 231,533 shares, valued at $22.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 9,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 451,875 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $457,888 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N also sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ar Asset Management has 1.89% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 45,583 shares. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc reported 1.63% stake. Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 99,592 shares for 3.76% of their portfolio. Huntington National Bank has 199,110 shares. The Ohio-based Bartlett & Limited Liability Company has invested 1.92% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sandy Spring Commercial Bank reported 136,118 shares. Mechanics Fincl Bank Department reported 0.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 47,968 are owned by Tctc Holdg Lc. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Corporation invested in 145,488 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Orleans Capital Corporation La invested in 8,080 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited stated it has 7,982 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Company has invested 1.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Trillium Asset Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,158 shares. Caprock Group Inc reported 32,914 shares. Delphi Incorporated Ma holds 1.54% or 14,946 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 444,168 are held by First Advsrs L P. 44,410 are held by Jane Street Gp Limited. Eastern Comml Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Hilton Mngmt Ltd owns 1,236 shares. Duff & Phelps Management holds 0.02% or 6,725 shares. Everett Harris & Company Ca reported 319,615 shares stake. Long Road Counsel Ltd Liability holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 18,950 shares. Coastline reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Fiduciary Inc Wi has invested 4.71% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Co reported 112,754 shares. Markel stated it has 159,400 shares. Allstate Corp owns 56,038 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.51% or 35,606 shares. 45,896 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communications Ltd. Appleton Ma stated it has 32,154 shares.

