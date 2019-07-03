As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stock Rose, Ashfield Capital Partners Trimmed Its Stake by $621,632; Msdc Management LP Boosted Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) Stake by $37.56 Million

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 3,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,464 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.93 million, down from 76,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $190.97. About 1.09M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees FY EPS $6.40-EPS $6.49; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Invests in Leading Enterprise Augmented Reality Software Provider Upskill; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q BOOKINGS $10.3B; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx Al Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 26/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR CALGARY,; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CFO ON ACQUISITION SPENDING – “THINK IT WILL BE STRONGER IN THE BACK HALF OF YEAR BUT COULD LAND BIT LOWER THAN $1 BLN FOR FULL YR”

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) by 40126.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 18.78 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18.83M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.15M, up from 46,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Independence Contract Dril I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.43. About 89,162 shares traded. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) has declined 41.12% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ICD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Independence Contract Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICD); 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Rev $25.6M; 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 26/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING INC – COMPANY’S AGGREGATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2018 IS $22 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr 11c

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $161,222 activity. 25,000 shares were bought by BATES THOMAS R JR, worth $46,610.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.89, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold ICD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 50.67 million shares or 85.56% more from 27.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Voya Mngmt Lc invested in 18,763 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 27,067 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Bancorp Of America De has 0% invested in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 132,450 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company has 0% invested in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc accumulated 47,810 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0% or 1.72 million shares. Barclays Pcl has 0% invested in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 76,289 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Assocs reported 4,100 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 10,141 shares. Northern reported 613,124 shares stake.

More notable recent Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Begins Pilot Study of Investigational Extravascular ICD System – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Halcon Resources Corp (HK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Digital Realty Trust, Iridium Communications, RBC Bearings, AxoGen, Independence Contract Drilling, and Safety Insurance Group â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Independence Contract Drilling Has Upside From Acquisition Benefits And Demand Revival – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Neo Appoints G. Gail Edwards to its Board of Directors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, June 27, to Discuss Third-Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results – Business Wire” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: VSBLTY Groupe (CSE: $VSBY.C) (OTC: $VSBGF) Invited to Exhibit at NBA Security Conference, Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Named AI Services Leader – InvestorIdeas.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of BCT Solutions – StreetInsider.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.