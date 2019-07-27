As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stock Rose, 10-15 Associates Has Upped Its Position by $666,160; Calamos Advisors Increases Holding in First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC)

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 7,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 128,390 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.90 million, up from 121,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Republic Bank/Ca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $100.12. About 628,196 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 3,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,445 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34M, up from 60,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $196.93. About 1.25 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 26/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR CALGARY,; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global AI Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 20/03/2018 – Accenture and SAP to Build and Deploy Extended Planning Solutions on SAP S/4HANA®; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 14/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant For SAP Application Services, Worldwide; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Helps Airbus Improve Productivity on A330 Final Assembly Line

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 1.42% or 73,464 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Investment Partners Incorporated reported 50,060 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 6.81 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Sys has 27,870 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Putnam Investments Lc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Sandy Spring Bancorporation owns 34,986 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring, Sweden-based fund reported 363,183 shares. Fil holds 176 shares. Toth Finance Advisory Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 608 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 159,502 shares. Personal Capital Advisors owns 0.01% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2,954 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 1,350 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Partners Llc invested 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp holds 22,352 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.05% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 45,660 shares to 24,280 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,368 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).