As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Crawford Investment Counsel Decreased Stake by $576,928; Aviance Capital Management Has Lifted Its New Residential Invt Com New (NRZ) Stake by $2.10 Million as Stock Value Declined

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 367,368 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.66 million, down from 370,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $196.93. About 1.25 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/05/2018 – Accenture Helps Airbus Improve Productivity on A330 Final Assembly Line; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees 3Q Rev $9.9B-$10.15B; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.49; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New Research from Accenture; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $9.59 BLN VS $8.32 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 05/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SHANGHAI-BASED HO COMMUNICATION, A FULL-SERVICE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY IN CHINA; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx AI Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp Com New (NRZ) by 34.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc bought 131,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 510,340 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63 million, up from 379,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.54. About 2.50 million shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 7.23% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20B and $668.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 32,037 shares to 137,958 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.26 million activity. $29,974 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) shares were bought by Sloves Andrew. Another trade for 14,174 shares valued at $236,139 was made by Saltzman David on Friday, May 3.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 25,760 shares to 215,663 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.