As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Ballentine Partners Has Boosted Position; Waters Parkerson & Company Has Trimmed Its Amgen Com (AMGN) Holding by $661,500

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 47.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 3,838 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $729,000, down from 7,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $207.52. About 3.79M shares traded or 21.48% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Groundbreaking Collaboration To Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.47; QTRLY GAAP SHR $3.25; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5.55 BLN VS $5.46 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Amgen Announces that Rhode Island Will Be Location of First U.S. ‘Next-Generation’ Biomanufacturing Plant; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Adj EPS $12.80-Adj EPS $13.70; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 08/03/2018 – Amgen Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 362.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 4,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 6,011 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $196.84. About 1.27 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global AI Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES VUKANI MNGXATI COUNTRY MD FOR SOUTH AFRICA; 16/04/2018 – New Accenture Study Finds 87 Percent of Focused Cyberattacks Are Prevented; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services Navigates Complexity of Digital Media Landscape; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to Al to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney, Virginia-based fund reported 113,274 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 10,961 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 147,000 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Legal And General Public Limited Com reported 4.24 million shares. Amica Mutual Ins has invested 0.56% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Stonebridge Mgmt invested in 1,323 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma stated it has 47,347 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Sfmg reported 4,412 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 222,363 shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. Mai Capital holds 12,232 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Macquarie Grp Ltd stated it has 0.07% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Keybank Association Oh has 0.52% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Pggm accumulated 0.47% or 527,909 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 261,313 shares.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,997 shares to 6,732 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ICF) by 3,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,913 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bancorp owns 7,539 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Becker Mgmt reported 0.73% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Alexandria Capital Ltd has 0.14% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 4,950 shares. 47,635 were accumulated by Prio Wealth Partnership. Renaissance Technologies reported 3.51 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 7,834 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,239 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Seizert Capital Ptnrs Ltd Com holds 265,677 shares. 7,608 were reported by Altfest L J Inc. Philadelphia Tru has invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Ims Mngmt, Oregon-based fund reported 1,682 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability has invested 1.94% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Nadler Grp Incorporated holds 1,774 shares. Etrade Limited Liability Co invested in 11,031 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Limited Co holds 5,002 shares.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 18,800 shares to 59,157 shares, valued at $12.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 376,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Tower Semiconductorf (NASDAQ:TSEM).