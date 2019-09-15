As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Shares Rose, Holder Tiedemann Wealth Management Trimmed Position by $1.80 Million; Jd Com (JD) Valuation Declined While Investure Has Trimmed Holding

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 89.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 9,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 1,203 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $222,000, down from 10,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 1.59M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q NET REV. $9.59B, EST. $9.31B; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Publishes 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 07/03/2018 – Accenture Opens Innovation Hub in Zurich to Help Clients with Their Digital Transformation Agendas; 28/03/2018 – Accenture Launches Cloud-Based Analytics Utility to Help U.S. Banks Improve Risk-Management and Other Functions; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES OUTLOOK FOR FY ADJUSTED EPS TO $6.61 TO $6.70; 22/03/2018 – Accenture’s revenue rises 15.2 percent; 23/05/2018 – Accenture to Acquire Shanghai-Based HO Communication

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 15,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 372,721 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.29M, down from 387,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.23. About 7.03M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 27/04/2018 – IQIYI AND JD.COM ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DRIVE GROWTH OF PAID MEMBERSHIPS; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Net $243.1M; 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQlYl Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week; 16/05/2018 – Beijing Properties’ unit plans to sell properties interest to ESR Cayman; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET INFORMATION SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH COMPANY RELATED TO JD.COM ON COOPERATION ON VARIOUS FRONTS SUCH AS E-COMMERCE; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $174.46 million for 65.06 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73 billion and $438.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 3,900 shares to 330,815 shares, valued at $39.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 19,460 shares to 232,697 shares, valued at $7.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 40,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.45 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.