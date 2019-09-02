As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Share Value Rose, Tcw Group Decreased Stake by $13.29 Million; Exelon (EXC) Holding Upped by Voloridge Investment Management Llc

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 38.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 75,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 120,617 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.23M, down from 196,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $198.17. About 2.18 million shares traded or 20.99% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds; 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities; 23/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference on Wednesday, April 25; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of lnstantaneous Equity Settlement through Distributed Ledger Technology; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY NEW BOOKINGS $10.3 BLN VS. $9.2 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Accenture Is a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Procurement Outsourcing Market Report for 2018; 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – VENKATA “MURTHY” RENDUCHINTALA HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD, EFFECTIVE THURSDAY; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 720.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 101,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 115,027 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77 million, up from 14,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 5.47 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q EPS 60c; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: UTILITY RATE BASE GROWTH 7.4% FROM 2017-2021; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Nigro to Succeed Jonathan Thayer as CFO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Exelon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXC); 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Company and Position for Future Growth; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 23/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on Passage of New Jersey Zero Emissions Certificate Program; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 23/03/2018 – Five Exelon Utilities Issue Request for Proposals Regarding Aggregation of Capacity Resources in PJM

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.08 billion for 28.97 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

