As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Mackenzie Financial Has Boosted Stake; Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Holder Smithbridge Asset Management Upped Holding by $338,410

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 326,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 1.97 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347.23M, up from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $197.16. About 1.56M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise Transformation; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – CO, JAPANTAXI CO WITH KDDI CORP AND ACCENTURE, HAVE DEVELOPED TAXI DISPATCH SUPPORT SYSTEM THAT PREDICTS DEMAND FOR TAXI SERVICES; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 13/03/2018 – Modernizing FCC Siting Rules Would Jumpstart 5G Investment & Deployment; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees FY EPS $6.40-EPS $6.49; 16/04/2018 – New Accenture Study Finds 87 Percent of Focused Cyberattacks Are Prevented; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $31.25. About 8.79M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 116,025 shares to 180,857 shares, valued at $45.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 187,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

