As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Share Value Rose, Holder 10-15 Associates Raised Its Position; Nexus Investment Management Boosted General Mtrs Co (GM) Position by $1.25 Million

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 33,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 440,165 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.33M, up from 406,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $37.36. About 3.78M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 13/03/2018 – GM Korea asks for plant site to be designated foreign investment zone; 09/05/2018 – GM Recognizes Day & Ross Dedicated Logistics for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 28/03/2018 – GM SAYS TAKING `CONSERVATIVE’ APPROACH TO AUTONOMOUS DRIVING; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS: GM KOREA’S LABOR UNION REQUESTED AN EXTENSION; 26/04/2018 – GM – GM KOREA EXPECTS TO REALIZE $400 MLN – $500 MLN IN ANNUAL COST REDUCTIONS THROUGH PLANT CLOSURE, LABOR & OTHER EFFICIENCIES; 28/03/2018 – GM KOREA TO ASK GM TO ROLL OVER DEBT OF 980 BLN WON COMING DUE IN APRIL; 27/04/2018 – New York Post: Yankees’ big tent prepared Angels GM for Ohtani circus; 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — The restructuring of General Motors’ ailing operations in South Korea is shaking the country’s economy, and exposing a series of problems that it needs to overcome to ensure economic growth; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q North America Adj EBIT $2.2B; 19/04/2018 – eBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Board of Directors

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 3,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 64,445 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34 million, up from 60,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $195.18. About 1.70M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 21/05/2018 – Accenture Again Named Technology Advisory House of the Year by Energy Risk Magazine; 08/03/2018 – ACCENTURE: WOMEN NOW 41% OF GLOBAL WORKFORCE; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $38.41 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 20/03/2018 – Accenture and SAP to Build and Deploy Extended Planning Solutions on SAP S/4HANA®; 31/05/2018 – OpenX Appoints Accenture Executive Roxanne Taylor to Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Accenture PLC expected to post earnings of $1.49 a share – summary; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Opens Digital Ad-Buying Division, Further Encroaching on Agencies’ Turf

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hourglass Limited Liability Corporation has 1.87% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Ftb Advisors Inc holds 116,591 shares. United Kingdom-based Oldfield Partners Llp has invested 7.3% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Cap Ltd Ltd Liability has 0% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 7 shares. Pointstate LP reported 0.69% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Co invested 0.14% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Exane Derivatives owns 6,266 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advsrs Management Ltd Company reported 485,389 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Waddell & Reed Finance stated it has 9,909 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc owns 69,058 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Sterneck Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.63% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 50,304 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.58% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Fosun Int has 12,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0.05% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Sandy Spring Bank & Trust has 0.52% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 34,986 shares. Of Virginia Va holds 0.07% or 2,801 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Lc owns 189 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cincinnati Fin has 2.45% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Wendell David Assocs holds 37,354 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation New York owns 6,950 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 18,387 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Michigan-based Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ghp Advsr Inc holds 0.33% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 14,590 shares. Piedmont Inv owns 0.91% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 127,272 shares. Ameriprise Inc owns 0.12% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1.44M shares. Boston And owns 2.07% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 28,231 shares. 230,060 are held by Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited.