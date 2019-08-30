As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Autus Asset Management Trimmed Position by $430,848; Lagoda Investment Management LP Position in Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Decreased as Share Price Declined

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 2,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 77,991 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.73 million, down from 80,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $198.74. About 1.45M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE INVESTS IN ENTERPRISE AUGMENTED REALITY SOFTWARE PROVIDER UPSKILL; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Compliance Spending is Shifting to New Technologies as Threat Landscape Expands, According to Accenture Report; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers — Regardless of Age — in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Survey Finds; 31/05/2018 – OpenX Appoints Accenture Executive Roxanne Taylor to Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to lnnovate Faster, Accenture Study Finds; 14/05/2018 – Accenture Is a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Procurement Outsourcing Market Report for 2018; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Invests in Leading Enterprise Augmented Reality Software Provider Upskill

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 8,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The institutional investor held 43,368 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, down from 52,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Adj EPS 98c; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Net $102.7M; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Rev $250.4M; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April; 09/03/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces that A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. — UBNT; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.64, REV VIEW $1.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Were $690.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management invested in 0% or 6,137 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdings Public Lc has invested 0% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,633 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company stated it has 65 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 0.01% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,161 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% or 18,152 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Lord Abbett & Co Ltd Llc invested in 280,889 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 14,121 were accumulated by Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability. Us State Bank De has invested 0% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Stratos Wealth Partners holds 2,188 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 20 are owned by Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc. Parametrica Management reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Nordea Invest Mgmt owns 33 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Lagoda Investment Management Lp, which manages about $725.00 million and $78.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 19,057 shares to 99,149 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Volitionrx Ltd (NYSEMKT:VNRX) by 257,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Coupa Software Inc.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 29.06 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weybosset & Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.19% or 1,850 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Invests Lc owns 2,268 shares. Greenleaf Trust has 13,550 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp reported 612,516 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Legacy Cap Prtnrs Inc has 33,068 shares for 2.72% of their portfolio. Rampart Inv Mgmt Company Lc owns 11,915 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. London Company Of Virginia invested in 0.01% or 3,853 shares. 5,273 are owned by Finemark Commercial Bank. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 1.08 million shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh reported 500,206 shares stake. Hendershot Invests reported 1.46% stake. 4,773 are owned by Oarsman Cap. Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ci Invs Inc invested 0.11% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Los Angeles And Equity Rech holds 644,705 shares.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 1,977 shares to 51,790 shares, valued at $8.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 5,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).