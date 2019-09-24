As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Share Price Rose, Holder Valmark Advisers Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.07 Million; Quantbot Technologies LP Holding In Parker Hannifin (PH) Was Has Boosted

Valmark Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valmark Advisers Inc sold 11,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.70M, down from 31,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $192.84. About 1.67 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.49; 08/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Group Leverages Blockchain Technology Powered by Accenture to Launch Asia Miles Marketing Campaign; 29/03/2018 – Accenture To Acquire MXM, A Content-Powered Digital Marketing Agency; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey Shows; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.61-Adj EPS $6.70; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global AI Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 86.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 6,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The hedge fund held 13,367 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, up from 7,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $181.06. About 1.06M shares traded or 25.85% up from the average. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – Global Robotic Exoskeleton Market Forecast to 2022: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.38% with Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics, Parker Hannifin, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q Net $366M; 24/04/2018 – Parker Aerospace Joint Venture ACE Services Adds Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) Certification to its Capabilities; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – QTRLY ORDERS INCREASED 11% FOR TOTAL PARKER; 14/03/2018 – Main Wheel & Brake STC Kit Now Available for Pilatus PC-7 Mk1 Aircraft; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $999.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 89,056 shares to 4,823 shares, valued at $417,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH) by 24,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,045 shares, and cut its stake in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 0.07% more from 98.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sun Life Fin reported 0% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated reported 107,154 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The owns 18,083 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd has 14,801 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd invested in 0.05% or 4,683 shares. Kcm Inv Ltd holds 1,519 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.36% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Rampart Investment Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 5,529 shares. Scotia Cap owns 3,037 shares. 9,490 were accumulated by Edgestream Prtn Lp. Benjamin F Edwards & Communications accumulated 57 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Bankshares invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Natl Pension Serv accumulated 176,390 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.02% or 23,313 shares. Assetmark Incorporated holds 0% or 253 shares.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $475,174 activity.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.19 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.