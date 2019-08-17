As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Share Price Rose, Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Cut Stake by $563,200; As Bancolombia (CIB) Shares Declined, Shareholder Earnest Partners Lowered Its Stake

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bancolombia (CIB) by 13.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 371,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 2.46M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.69 million, down from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Bancolombia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 428,150 shares traded or 63.75% up from the average. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 229,380 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.38 million, down from 232,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $193.22. About 2.49 million shares traded or 39.75% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 12/04/2018 – Cape Analytics Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Property Intelligence Solution Enabled by Al and Geospatial lmagery to Property & Casualty Insurers; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 03/05/2018 – ACCENTURE TO CO-DEVELOP DIGITAL DEFENSE WITH SAP; 31/05/2018 – OpenX Appoints Accenture Executive Roxanne Taylor to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Accenture Named #1 IT Service Provider by Everest Group; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Group Leverages Blockchain Technology Powered by Accenture to Launch Asia Miles Marketing Campaign; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES OUTLOOK FOR FY ADJUSTED EPS TO $6.61 TO $6.70; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global AI Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 7,000 shares to 24,000 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.25 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fernwood Lc reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Veritable LP reported 24,932 shares stake. Bridgewater Associate LP holds 0.01% or 12,229 shares in its portfolio. Peak Asset Management Ltd Llc has 1,595 shares. Moreover, Weatherstone Management has 0.93% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Jnba Advsrs holds 1,295 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Llc invested 1.86% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Btim Corporation accumulated 1.64% or 683,049 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.17% or 17,064 shares in its portfolio. Stock Yards Bank invested in 1.65% or 96,428 shares. 6,171 are held by Enterprise Financial Svcs Corporation. Benjamin F Edwards Co invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). First Interstate Natl Bank holds 0.02% or 395 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Co reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Epoch Investment Prtn Incorporated owns 50,060 shares.

