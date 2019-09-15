As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Valmark Advisers Has Decreased Position; Light Street Capital Management Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $9.49 Million

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 71,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 348,850 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.73M, down from 420,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION

Valmark Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valmark Advisers Inc sold 11,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.70 million, down from 31,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 1.59 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low-Income Women; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR CALGARY,; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities In Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content Strategy And Digital Marketing; 20/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Procurement as a Service Report; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees 3Q Rev $9.9B-$10.15B; 28/03/2018 – Accenture Launches Cloud-Based Analytics Utility to Help U.S. Banks Improve Risk-Management and Other Functions; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY OUTSOURCING NET REVENUES WERE $4.43 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 8 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 190,236 are held by Mastrapasqua Asset Management. Gulf International Fincl Bank (Uk) invested 3.86% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 46,434 are owned by Fragasso Gru. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 2.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shapiro Capital Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kdi Prns Ltd reported 6.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cheviot Value Limited holds 5.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 100,405 shares. Spectrum Management Group has invested 1.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Indiana-based Monarch Mgmt has invested 3.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blue Chip owns 131,554 shares. First Natl Bank Of Omaha has invested 3.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Hite Hedge Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Edgewood Limited Liability Company has 2.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 7.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Valmark Advisers Inc, which manages about $4.84B and $4.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 27,119 shares to 2.17 million shares, valued at $58.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 11,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.45 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.