As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Market Value Rose, Holder Wellington Management Group Llp Lowered Its Position by $144.05 Million; As Cme Group (CME) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Natixis Has Decreased Position by $1.27 Million

Natixis decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 7,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,049 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.35M, down from 132,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $200.67. About 1.22M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 23/05/2018 – U.S. beef packer margins soar as cattle prices fall; 03/04/2018 – CME Group CEO says asset sales not necessary following takeover of Nex Group [06:54 BST03 Apr 2018] [Financial Times] []; 19/03/2018 – CME gets foothold in Black Sea with new-look grain futures; 15/03/2018 – CME Group Is in Talks to Acquire Michael Spencer’s NEX Group; 29/03/2018 – NEX CEO SPENCER SPEAKS ON CALL AFTER CME DEAL ANNOUNCEMENT; 07/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PCT ON LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, TECHNICAL SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 15/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES, LOWER CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 14/05/2018 – CME launched bitcoin futures in mid-December, just over a year after launching bitcoin indexes; 13/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 12

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 818,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13.47 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 billion, down from 14.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $194.13. About 773,424 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 16/05/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies’ Formation ‘18 Sees Record Attendance, Unveils P&C Innovation Lab, Sets New Bar for Operational Efficiency in the Industry; 20/03/2018 – Accenture PLC expected to post earnings of $1.49 a share – summary; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers – Regardless of Age – in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Surve; 16/03/2018 – ACCENTURE’S MONTREAL OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTOR MADELEINE CHENETTE NAMED A FINALIST FOR LES MERCURIADES AWARDS; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 04/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Net $863.7M; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global Al Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 05/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 19,526 shares to 33,362 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 900,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 969,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $581.27M for 30.78 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock accumulated 24.02 million shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 51 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 29,835 shares. Ghp Invest Advisors invested in 0.17% or 7,985 shares. Macquarie Group stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Jane Street Group Incorporated Llc owns 38,374 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mufg Americas Holding Corp has 0.08% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 17,837 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 48,396 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Sns Finance Gp Limited Liability holds 24,387 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Gideon Capital holds 0.75% or 12,709 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 97,713 shares. Profund Ltd Liability owns 5,914 shares. Smithfield Com holds 364 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.23% or 9,788 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc holds 0.51% or 13,771 shares in its portfolio. Hl Fin Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.21% or 78,793 shares in its portfolio. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.4% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Johnson Financial Grp has invested 0.24% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Norinchukin Financial Bank The stated it has 185,292 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp owns 10,658 shares. Cincinnati Insur accumulated 3.32% or 674,165 shares. New York-based Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has invested 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Alps Advsr, Colorado-based fund reported 12,746 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation reported 103,050 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0.59% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). E&G Advsrs LP holds 0.09% or 1,188 shares. Cambridge Advsr reported 0.93% stake. Jfs Wealth Advsr Llc owns 34 shares.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 3.19 million shares to 5.45 million shares, valued at $65.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zscaler Inc by 20,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG).