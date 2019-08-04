As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Market Value Rose, Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Raised Stake; Smith Salley & Associates Has Upped Diageo P L C (DEO) Holding

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 50,786 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.31 million, up from 35,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $166.82. About 407,821 shares traded or 28.17% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 119.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 468,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 861,824 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.70M, up from 392,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $193.01. About 1.83 million shares traded or 3.81% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY OUTSOURCING NET REVENUES WERE $4.43 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 8 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q NET REV. $9.59B, EST. $9.31B; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.40 TO $6.49; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Net $863.7M; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in lDC’s MarketScape Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2018 Vendor Assessment for Fourth Consecutive Report; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CEO – FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL ’18, REVENUE FROM “THE NEW” WAS NEARLY $11 BLN, MORE THAN 55 PCT OF TOTAL REVENUE – CONF CALL

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $621.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 4,733 shares to 6,002 shares, valued at $505,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 16,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,795 shares, and cut its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 144,700 shares to 921,900 shares, valued at $162.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,400 shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).